REBusinessOnline

Ridgeline Property Group Unveils Plans for 416-Acre Logistics Park in Minooka, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

MINOOKA, ILL. — Ridgeline Property Group has unveiled plans to develop I-80 Logistics Park, a 416-acre logistics and rail park in Minooka, about 13 miles southwest of Joliet. The site can support more than 7 million square feet of Class A industrial space. Ridgeline plans to break ground on the first building this spring. The 1.1 million-square-foot facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 241 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 766 car parking stalls and 434 trailer stalls. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. Ben Harris of Ridgeline’s Chicago office will lead the project. Matthew Stauber and Jim Estus of Colliers will market the development for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  