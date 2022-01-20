Ridgeline Property Group Unveils Plans for 416-Acre Logistics Park in Minooka, Illinois

MINOOKA, ILL. — Ridgeline Property Group has unveiled plans to develop I-80 Logistics Park, a 416-acre logistics and rail park in Minooka, about 13 miles southwest of Joliet. The site can support more than 7 million square feet of Class A industrial space. Ridgeline plans to break ground on the first building this spring. The 1.1 million-square-foot facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 241 exterior docks, four drive-in doors, 766 car parking stalls and 434 trailer stalls. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. Ben Harris of Ridgeline’s Chicago office will lead the project. Matthew Stauber and Jim Estus of Colliers will market the development for lease.