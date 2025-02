ROSELLE, ILL. — Rieder NA, a manufacturer of concrete facades, has signed a 30,300-square-foot industrial lease at 20 Presidential Drive in Roselle within the North DuPage submarket. Jeff Janda and Mike Plumb of Lee & Associates of Illinois represented Tripar International Inc., which owns and occupies the rest of the 63,978-square-foot building. David Haigh of NAI Hiffman represented the tenant.