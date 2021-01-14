RightQuest Breaks Ground on 198-Unit Siena Round Rock Apartments in Metro Austin
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Metro Dallas-based developer RightQuest Residential has broken ground on Siena Round Rock, a 198-unit apartment community located on a 13-acre tract in the Austin suburb of Round Rock. Units will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans with upgraded appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Select residences will also offer private balconies or patios. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, dog park, outdoor grilling areas and a clubhouse with a media room. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in spring 2022, with rents starting at $1,158 per month for a one-bedroom unit. Project partners include Cross Architects, civil engineering firm Kimley-Horn and general contractor Maker Bros. Construction. The Houston Group provided construction financing.