RightQuest Breaks Ground on 264-Unit Luckey Ranch Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The first units at Luckey Ranch San Antonio are expected to be available for occupancy next spring.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based multifamily developer RightQuest Residential has broken ground on Luckey Ranch San Antonio, a 264-unit apartment community on the city’s west side. The property will be located on a 13-acre site adjacent to the Luckey Ranch master-planned community. Units will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, media room, outdoor grilling areas, package lockers, a pet park and onsite storage space. Project partners include Allen, Texas-based Cross Architects, San Antonio-based civil engineering firm Macina, Bose, Copeland & Associates Inc. and Houston-based general contractor Nations Construction. The Houston Group provided construction financing for the project. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in spring 2022. Rents will start at $1,075 per month for a one-bedroom unit.