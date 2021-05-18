REBusinessOnline

RightQuest Breaks Ground on 264-Unit Luckey Ranch Apartments in San Antonio

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Luckey-Ranch-San-Antonio

The first units at Luckey Ranch San Antonio are expected to be available for occupancy next spring.

SAN ANTONIO — Dallas-based multifamily developer RightQuest Residential has broken ground on Luckey Ranch San Antonio, a 264-unit apartment community on the city’s west side. The property will be located on a 13-acre site adjacent to the Luckey Ranch master-planned community. Units will feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans and will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, media room, outdoor grilling areas, package lockers, a pet park and onsite storage space. Project partners include Allen, Texas-based Cross Architects, San Antonio-based civil engineering firm Macina, Bose, Copeland & Associates Inc. and Houston-based general contractor Nations Construction. The Houston Group provided construction financing for the project. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in spring 2022. Rents will start at $1,075 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews