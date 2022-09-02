REBusinessOnline

RightQuest Residential Sells 198-Unit Siena Round Rock Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Siena-Round-Rock

Siena Round Rock in metro Austin totals 198 units.

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Dallas-based RightQuest Residential has sold Siena Round Rock, a 198-unit apartment complex located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 597 to 1,137 square feet. Most residences feature upgraded appliances, granite countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, business center, outdoor grilling stations and a dog park. CBRE brokered the sale of Siena Round Rock, which was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. The buyer was not disclosed.

