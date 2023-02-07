Rigmore Signs 102,152 SF Industrial Lease in East Houston

HOUSTON — Logistics and warehousing services provider RigMore has signed a 102,152-square-foot industrial lease in East Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 2425 Broad St. was built in 1957 and totals 166,440 square feet. Michael Keegan and Andrew Laycock of Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as SL5 Urban Industrial GP LLC, in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was not disclosed.