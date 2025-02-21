Riker Danzig Signs 45,500 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Madison, New Jersey

MADISON, N.J. — Riker Danzig LLP has signed a 45,500-square-foot office headquarters lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Madison. The law firm is relocating from nearby Morristown to Giralda Farms, a 1.3 million-square-foot corporate campus. Marc Rosenberg of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Joshua Cohen and Bill Brown, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, a partnership between Bergman Real Estate Group and Eightfold Real Estate Capital.