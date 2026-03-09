RillaVoice Signs 57,350 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg District

NEW YORK CITY — RillaVoice Inc. has signed a 57,350-square-foot office lease in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg district. The AI-powered communications firm has committed to the entire eighth floor at 25 Kent, a 500,000-square-foot building, for a 10-year term. Cooper Weisman and Ryan Gessin of Newmark represented RillaVoice in the lease negotiations. Jordan Gosin, Will Grover and Drew Wiley, also with Newmark, along with internal agents Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.