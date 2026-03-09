Monday, March 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

RillaVoice Signs 57,350 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg District

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — RillaVoice Inc. has signed a 57,350-square-foot office lease in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg district. The AI-powered communications firm has committed to the entire eighth floor at 25 Kent, a 500,000-square-foot building, for a 10-year term. Cooper Weisman and Ryan Gessin of Newmark represented RillaVoice in the lease negotiations. Jordan Gosin, Will Grover and Drew Wiley, also with Newmark, along with internal agents Craig Panzirer and Alex Radmin, represented the landlord, Global Holdings.

You may also like

West Capital Lending Acquires 104,375 SF Office Building...

Baer Manufacturing Signs 606,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Transwestern Negotiates 72,645 SF Office Lease at Michigan...

Joint Venture Receives $111M Loan for Refinancing of...

JLL Arranges Acquisition Financing for 1 MSF Industrial...

O,R&L Commercial Negotiates $2.7M Sale of Industrial Building...

CBRE Arranges $156M Loan for Refinancing of Philadelphia...

Webinar: Flood Zones & FEMA Compliance — How...

Amazon Buys 143-Acre Industrial Development Site in Florida,...