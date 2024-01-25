Thursday, January 25, 2024
RIM Logistics Signs 75,123 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Illinois-based freight company RIM Logistics has signed a 75,123-square-foot industrial lease in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The space is located within GSW Commerce Center at 161, a two-building, 465,195-square-foot speculative development by Illinois-based Molto Properties. Upon completion later this year, GSW Commerce Center at 161 will feature 36-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths, ESFR sprinkler systems and parking for 116 trailers and 410 cars. Forshey Hoobler of KBC Advisors represented RIM Logistics in the lease negotiations. Brian Gilchrist, Steve Koldyke and Kacy Jones of CBRE represented Molto Properties.

