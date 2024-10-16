Rimrock Cos. Develops First Extended Stay America Premier Suites Hotel in Montana

BELGRADE, MONT. — Rimrock Cos. has developed the first Extended Stay America-branded hotel in Montana. Located at 101 Abby St. in Belgrade, the four-story Extended Stay America Premier Suites Belgrade – Bozeman – Yellowstone Airport offers 124 guest rooms and convenient access to the area’s top attractions and businesses.

The hotel features free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, premium cable, a 24-hour fitness room, on-site guest laundry, a dedicated pet area, and a grill and picnic area, as well as the Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with vending options. Each suite includes signature bedding, recliner, workspace and a fully equipped kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils and dishes. Hotel Management & Consulting will manage the hotel.