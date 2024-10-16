Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Extended-Stay-America-Belgrade-MT
Located in Belgrade, Mont., Extended Stay America Premier Suites Belgrade – Bozeman – Yellowstone Airport offers 124 suites.
DevelopmentHospitalityMontanaWestern

Rimrock Cos. Develops First Extended Stay America Premier Suites Hotel in Montana

by Amy Works

BELGRADE, MONT. — Rimrock Cos. has developed the first Extended Stay America-branded hotel in Montana. Located at 101 Abby St. in Belgrade, the four-story Extended Stay America Premier Suites Belgrade – Bozeman – Yellowstone Airport offers 124 guest rooms and convenient access to the area’s top attractions and businesses.

The hotel features free Wi-Fi, complimentary breakfast, premium cable, a 24-hour fitness room, on-site guest laundry, a dedicated pet area, and a grill and picnic area, as well as the Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ signature lobby with vending options. Each suite includes signature bedding, recliner, workspace and a fully equipped kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils and dishes. Hotel Management & Consulting will manage the hotel.

You may also like

CommCap Advisors Secures $7.2M in Refinancing for Industrial...

Berkadia Originates $110.7M in Financing for Two Multifamily...

Dermody Properties to Develop 342,720 SF Industrial Facility...

Robins & Morton Completes 80,000 SF Medical Office...

Northmarq Arranges Construction Financing for 142-Unit Student Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 77-Room Hotel...

MetroNational Completes 33,000 SF Hospitality Renovation Project in...

Jackson-Shaw Underway on 535,478 SF Industrial Project in...

Gortikov Capital Buys Affordable Housing Portfolio in Santa...