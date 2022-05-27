Rincon Partners Sells Madison Grove Apartment Complex in Phoenix for $51.3M

Located in Phoenix, Madison Grove features 171 apartments, a pool, fitness center and laundry care facility.

PHOENIX — Rincon Partners has completed the sale of Madison Grove, a multifamily community in Phoenix, to Brass Enterprises for $51.3 million, or $300,000 per unit. Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Constructed in 1976, Madison Grove features 171 apartments with contemporary kitchens, wood-style vinyl flooring, wall-mounted flatscreen TVs and dual-pane windows. Community amenities include a fitness center, pool, grilling stations and picnic seating, a fire pit, laundry care facility and a dog park.

The garden-style property was recently renovated to include a complete unit interior redesign and property systems overhauls. Ownership also added new roofs, upgraded leasing and clubhouse spaces and a new fitness center and swimming pool.