REBusinessOnline

Rincon Partners Sells Madison Grove Apartment Complex in Phoenix for $51.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Madison-Grove-Phoenix-AZ

Located in Phoenix, Madison Grove features 171 apartments, a pool, fitness center and laundry care facility.

PHOENIX — Rincon Partners has completed the sale of Madison Grove, a multifamily community in Phoenix, to Brass Enterprises for $51.3 million, or $300,000 per unit. Cliff David and Steve Gebing of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Constructed in 1976, Madison Grove features 171 apartments with contemporary kitchens, wood-style vinyl flooring, wall-mounted flatscreen TVs and dual-pane windows. Community amenities include a fitness center,  pool, grilling stations and picnic seating, a fire pit, laundry care facility and a dog park.

The garden-style property was recently renovated to include a complete unit interior redesign and property systems overhauls. Ownership also added new roofs, upgraded leasing and clubhouse spaces and a new fitness center and swimming pool.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  