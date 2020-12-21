Ringling and Orange to Develop 10-Story Office Building in Downtown Sarasota

The Offices at Ringling Plaza will be the first office building delivered in downtown Sarasota spanning more than 30,000 square feet in 20 years.

SARASOTA, FLA. — Ringling and Orange LLC will develop The Offices at Ringling Plaza, an 84,600-square-foot office building in downtown Sarasota. The 10-story asset will include five floors of parking and five floors of office space, each offering approximately 17,000 square feet. In addition, two retail spaces totaling 2,250 square feet will be located on the ground level of the building. Further amenities will include 10-foot ceilings, a rooftop amenity deck with a sky lounge and views of Sarasota Bay. The Office of Ringling Plaza will offer post-COVID-19 design elements, such as touchless entry and HVAC upgrades.

The developer expects to break ground on the project in the second quarter of 2021 and deliver the building in the fourth quarter of 2022. Hoyt Architects designed the building and Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor. According to the office’s leasing agency, Ian Black Real Estate, this will be the first office building delivered in downtown Sarasota spanning more than 30,000 square feet in 20 years.