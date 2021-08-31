RIPCO Real Estate Arranges Sale of 236,000 SF Shopping Center in Bohemia, New York

BOHEMIA, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm RIPCO Real Estate has arranged the sale of the 236,000-square-foot Sayville Shopping Plaza in the Long Island hamlet of Bohemia. Tenants include Modell’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chase Bank, Old Navy, The Vitamin Shoppe and Sprint. Jeremy Isaacs of RIPCO represented the seller, Arc Trust, in the transaction. The buyer was Transformco, an entity formed in 2019 to acquire and revamp the assets of Sears Holdings Co.