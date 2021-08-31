REBusinessOnline

RIPCO Real Estate Arranges Sale of 236,000 SF Shopping Center in Bohemia, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

BOHEMIA, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm RIPCO Real Estate has arranged the sale of the 236,000-square-foot Sayville Shopping Plaza in the Long Island hamlet of Bohemia. Tenants include Modell’s Sporting Goods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chase Bank, Old Navy, The Vitamin Shoppe and Sprint. Jeremy Isaacs of RIPCO represented the seller, Arc Trust, in the transaction. The buyer was Transformco, an entity formed in 2019 to acquire and revamp the assets of Sears Holdings Co.

