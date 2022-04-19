RIPCO Real Estate Brokers $5.6M Sale of Long Island Retail Property Leased to CVS

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — RIPCO Real Estate has brokered the $5.6 million sale of a 10,125-square-foot retail building located in the Long Island community of West Hempstead. The property is leased to CVS through 2032. A partnership between two locally based limited liability companies sold the asset to private investor Kenny Mauer. Stephen Preuss, Kevin Louie, Gene Spiegelman, Kevin Schmitz and Andreas Efthymiou of RIPCO brokered the deal.