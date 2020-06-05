RIPCO Real Estate Brokers $7.4M Sale of Post Office in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — RIPCO Real Estate (RIPCO) has brokered the $7.4 million sale of Woolsey Station Post Office, a 7,668-square-foot building occupied by the United States Postal Service in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens. Located at 2268 31st St., the property is situated near multiple retail and restaurant businesses and offers convenient access to Interstate 278. Greg Batista, Todd Cooper and Mark Kaplan represented the seller, Ditmars Associates, in the transaction. LG Astoria LLC was the buyer.