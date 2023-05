UNION, N.J. — Nonprofit organization Rise Against Hunger has signed an 11,500-square-foot industrial lease in the Northern New Jersey community of Union. The facility features a clear height of 16 feet and two overhead loading docks. Tim Farley of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Joel Tomlinson of Silbert Realty & Management represented the landlord, locally based investment firm The STRO Cos.