RISE, City Realty Receive Approval for 72-Room Boutique Hotel in South Boston

BOSTON — A partnership between two local developers, RISE and City Realty Group, has received approval from the Boston Planning & Development Agency to construct a 72-room boutique hotel at 330 C St. in South Boston. Designed by Group One Partners, the 46,600-square-foot hotel will offer a fitness center, onsite restaurant and bar and a rooftop terrace. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of next year. The project is expected to create about 50 permanent jobs and 150 temporary construction jobs.