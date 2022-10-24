REBusinessOnline

RISE, New Jersey Institute of Technology Complete 548-Bed Student Housing Project

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Student Housing

NEWARK, N.J. — A public-private partnership between RISE: A Real Estate Co. and the New Jersey Institute of Technology has completed Maple Hall, a 548-bed student housing project located on the university’s Newark campus. The eight-story development includes a game room, an outdoor terrace, full kitchens, private and group study rooms, a creative studio, an outdoor kitchen and onsite parking. The community also features 2,145 square feet of retail space. RISE will provide ongoing property management at Maple Hall, which opened before the start of the 2022-2023 academic year. The development team for the project included Niles Bolton Associates, Netta Architects, Terminal Construction, T&M Associates, Langan Engineering and RBC Capital Markets.

