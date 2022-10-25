Rise Partners Breaks Ground on 800,000 SF Industrial Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Southeast, Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Rise Partners has broken ground on North River Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial park located on 88 acres in the northern portion of Chattanooga just south of Hixson, Tenn. The park, which will feature four buildings on three adjacent parcels, will be situated near downtown Chattanooga, I-75, I-24 and the existing Kordsa plant (formerly housing DuPont). The development will be able to accommodate distribution and manufacturing uses. Rise Partners, which has offices in Chattanooga and Charlotte, expects to deliver North River Commerce Center by fall 2023.