RISE Properties, Tokyu Land Sell 357-Unit Alaire Multifamily Community in Renton, Washington

RENTON, WASH. — RISE Properties and Tokyu Land have completed the sale of Alaire, an apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Renton, to Greystar for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 18 acres, Alaire features 357 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and new lighting and plumbing fixtures. Select units have walk-in closets, laundry rooms or wood-burning fireplaces and top-floor apartments feature vaulted ceilings.

Community amenities include two clubhouses with outdoor heated pools, a fitness center, outdoor barbecue areas, a full-size sports court, TV lounge, game room, sauna and dog park.

Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Harmon, Nicholas Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the sellers and procured the buyer in the deal.