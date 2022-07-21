REBusinessOnline

RISE Properties, Tokyu Land US Acquire 252-Unit Park South Apartments in Seattle

Located in Seattle, Park South Apartments feature 252 units, a pool, fitness center, business center and clubhouse.

SEATTLE — RISE Properties Trust and Tokyu Land US Corp. have purchased Park South Apartments, a multifamily community in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, from Jackson Square Properties for an undisclosed price.

Located at 10102 8th Ave. S., the property features 252 units with in-unit washers/dryers, newly renovated interiors, wood-burning fireplaces and modern appliances. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, games and an outdoor entertainment area.

Eli Hanacek, Jon Hallgrimson, Mark Washington and Kyle Yamamoto of CBRE’s multifamily team in Seattle represented the seller in the transaction.

