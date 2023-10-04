RISE Receives Approval for 750,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Metro Boston

CHARLESTOWN, MASS. — Locally based developer RISE has received approval from the Boston Planning & Development Agency for a 750,000-square-foot mixed-use project that will be located in the Charlestown area on the city’s north side. Designed by CBT Architects, the project is known as 40 Roland Street and is part of the larger redevelopment of Sullivan Square. Full plans call for 126 residential units, 20 percent of which will be earmarked as affordable housing, as well as 605,300 square feet of office and life sciences space, 31,685 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 70,799 square feet of open green space. These uses will be housed across three buildings and five parcels. The development team, which also expects the project to add about 2,000 permanent jobs to the local economy, will make infrastructural improvements to roadways and landscaping as part of the project.