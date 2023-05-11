RISE to Develop $200M Life Sciences Project in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, MASS. — Boston-based developer RISE, in partnership with local owner the Matarazzo Family, will develop a $200 million life sciences project in Medford, a northern suburb of Boston. The eight-story building at 4054 Mystic Valley Parkway will house 311,535 square feet of lab, research and development and office space, as well as ground-floor retail space. In addition, the facility will have a below-ground parking garage, dedicated indoor bike storage and a landscaped public plaza. Dave Douvadjian Sr. and Harrison Zucco of Newmark arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the project. CUBE3 is the project architect, and Jacobs is the civil engineer. A construction timeline was not released.