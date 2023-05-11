Thursday, May 11, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
4054-Mystic-Valley-Parkway-Medford
The development team behind the life sciences project at 4054 Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford expects the project to generate about 500 new permanent jobs and 600 construction jobs.
DevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

RISE to Develop $200M Life Sciences Project in Medford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MEDFORD, MASS. — Boston-based developer RISE, in partnership with local owner the Matarazzo Family, will develop a $200 million life sciences project in Medford, a northern suburb of Boston. The eight-story building at 4054 Mystic Valley Parkway will house 311,535 square feet of lab, research and development and office space, as well as ground-floor retail space. In addition, the facility will have a below-ground parking garage, dedicated indoor bike storage and a landscaped public plaza. Dave Douvadjian Sr. and Harrison Zucco of Newmark arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the project. CUBE3 is the project architect, and Jacobs is the civil engineer. A construction timeline was not released.

You may also like

Toll Brothers, The Davis Cos. Open 403-Unit Callia...

Wonderful Real Estate Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF...

Advenir Oakley to Develop 246-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Property...

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Secures $19.2M Construction...

Partnership Receives $334M in Financing for Bronx Industrial...

Mia Rose Holdings, Keystone Construction Complete 97,000 SF...

Philadelphia Inquirer Opens 36,500 SF Office in Old...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11M Sale of Gas...

MillerKnoll Signs 15,331 SF Office Lease at 251...