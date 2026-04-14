Tuesday, April 14, 2026
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The residence hall will offer 833 beds for first- and second-year students attending the University of Tampa in Florida. (Rendering courtesy of RISE, Niles Bolton Associates)
DevelopmentFloridaSoutheastStudent Housing

RISE, University of Tampa to Break Ground on 833-Bed Residence Hall Project

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — A public-private partnership between RISE and the University of Tampa is set to break ground on an 833-bed residence hall project located at the corner of South Boulevard and Cleveland Street in Tampa. RISE will finance and construct the building, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2028.

The university will own and operate the residence hall, with RISE managing building maintenance and custodial services. The development team includes Niles Bolton Associates and Juneau Construction.

The 11-story community is designed for first- and second-year students and will offer suite-style units with shared living spaces. Amenities will include study lounges, two common rooms, dining facilities, bicycle storage and surface-level parking. The project will also include improvements to the surrounding infrastructure, such as enhanced pedestrian and cyclist pathways along South Boulevard and an upgraded Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) bus shelter at Cleveland Street and Fielding Avenue.

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