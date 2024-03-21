Thursday, March 21, 2024
The two residence halls will add approximately 1,950 student housing beds to the University of Tennessee’s housing inventory.
RISE, University of Tennessee Break Ground on Two Residence Halls Totaling 1,950 Beds

by John Nelson

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A public-private partnership between the University of Tennessee and RISE: A Real Estate Co. has broken ground on two residence halls expected to open on the university’s Knoxville campus in fall 2025. The two communities will add approximately 1,950 beds to the university’s housing inventory, which currently totals 8,500 beds.

The first development, a seven-story building offering 788 beds, will be located at the intersection of Andy Holt Avenue and 20th Street. The second, two-building residence hall will offer 1,166 beds between Caledonia and Terrace avenues. Construction of the two communities represent Phase I of a larger project, which will include the development of a third 1,028-bed residence hall.

The project is being delivered through a ground lease structure, with the university retaining ownership of the land. An entity doing business as Provident Group–UTK Properties will own the facilities for the term of the project-based bond financing. At the end of the debt, the ownership of the buildings will revert to the university.

RISE — alongside undisclosed partner firms — is developing, financing and constructing the facilities and will maintain them in partnership with the university through a long-term shared services partnership. The development team includes Niles Bolton Associates.

