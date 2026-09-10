RISE, University of Tennessee Complete 1,024-Bed Residence Hall

KNOXVILLE, TENN. — A public-private partnership between RISE: A Real Estate Co. and the University of Tennessee has completed Torchbearer Hall, a 1,024-bed residence hall development on the institution’s campus in Knoxville. The project is Phase II of a larger development plan that has delivered 3,000 beds to date.

The property features a centralized hub with reception areas, staff offices, community kitchens and lounges. Additional shared amenities include study rooms, multipurpose spaces, resident gathering areas and laundry facilities.

The development team for Torchbearer Hall included Niles Bolton Associates, Cope Architecture, Blaine Construction, Brailsford & Dunlavey, RBC Capital Markets and Provident Resources Group.