Rise48, Elevest Capital Buy 248-Unit Shiloh Oaks Apartment Complex in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — A partnership between two Arizona-based investment firms, Rise48 Equity and Elevest Capital, has purchased Shiloh Oaks, a 248-unit apartment complex in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland that was built in 1983. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, playground, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Taylor Snoddy, Eric Stockley and Charles Hubbard of Northmarq represented the undisclosed, California-based seller in the transaction. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program that will enhance unit interiors and common spaces, as well as to rebrand the property as Rise Apollo Heights.

