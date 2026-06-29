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17840-N-Black-Canyon-Hwy-Phoenix-AZ
PHOENIX — Rise48 Equity has expanded its footprint in Phoenix with the purchase of a multifamily property located at 17840 N. Black Canyon Highway in North Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Rise48 Equity Acquires 108-Unit Multifamily Property in North Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Rise48 Equity has acquired a 108-unit multifamily property located at 17840 N. Black Canyon Highway in North Phoenix. The company will rebrand the asset as Rise at the Northern. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Rise48 plans to implement a light value-add renovation strategy to the property, which was originally built in 1983. The improvement program includes the implementation of a bulk cable program, valet trash service, installation of carport parking and operational efficiencies across property management. The initiatives are projected to increase rents by approximately $89 per unit though a combined amenity free, while maintaining affordability relative to the surrounding market, according to Rise48.

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