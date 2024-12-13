Friday, December 13, 2024
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

Rise48 Equity Acquires 142-Unit Gateway Place Apartments in Garland, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GARLAND, TEXAS — Rise48 Equity, an investment firm with offices in Phoenix, Dallas and Charlotte, has acquired Gateway Place Apartments, a 142-unit multifamily complex in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1983, features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, dog park and outdoor grilling and dining stations. The new ownership plans to invest $3.4 million in capital improvements to the unit interiors and building exteriors and rebrand the property as Rise Gateway. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

