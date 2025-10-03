Friday, October 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rise-Mountain-Ridge-Mesa-AZ
Located in Mesa, Ariz., Rise Mountain Ridge offers 154 apartments and a swimming pool.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Rise48 Equity Buys 154-Unit Multifamily Community in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Rise48 Equity has expanded its Arizona footprint with the purchase of a 154-unit apartment property in Mesa. Terms of the transaction were not released. Rise48 Equity will rebrand the property, formerly known as Emparrado Apartments, as Rise Mountain Ridge.

The company plans to renovate all of the units to its Diamond and Gold finish levels. Upgrades will include new stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, white Shaker cabinet doors, resurfaced countertops and modern plumbing and lighting fixtures. Additionally, 39 percent of the units (60 units) will receive in-unit washers and dryers. Rise48 will also implement exterior improvements, including updates to landscaping, pool and amenity spaces, signage and community branding.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of Two-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

Concord Summit Capital Secures $12.2M Construction Loan for...

PSRS Arranges $6.7M Refinancing for Retail Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.3M Sale of Industrial...

LREH Michigan Acquires 74,500 SF Office Building in...

McShane to Build 50-Unit Affordable Housing Development in...

Presidium Completes 283-Unit Multifamily Project in North Austin

Report: 26th Street Partners Acquires Krog Street Market,...

Mast Capital, AEW Sell 342-Unit Remi on the...