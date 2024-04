HALTOM CITY, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Rise48 Equity has purchased Mosaic Apartments, a 288-unit apartment community located north of Fort Worth in Haltom City. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as two pools, a fitness center and outside grilling and dining stations. The new ownership plans to invest about $7 million in capital improvements and rebrand the property as Rise Fossil Creek. Th seller and sales price were not disclosed.