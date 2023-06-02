Friday, June 2, 2023
Rising Ground Signs 29,566 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based social services organization Rising Ground has signed a 29,566-square-foot office headquarters lease at 1333 Broadway in Midtown Manhattan. Rising Ground will occupy the entire eighth floor of the 12-story, 295,530-square-foot building, which recently underwent a capital improvement program. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers, Arthur Skelskie, Alexander Smith and Kendall Elliott of OPEN Impact Real Estate represented Rising Ground, which will take occupancy next year, in the lease negotiations. Robert Lowe and Ron Lo Russo of Cushman & Wakefield, along with internal agent Shanae Ursini, represented the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust.

