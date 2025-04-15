Ritchie Group to Develop 3.2 MSF Spec Industrial Park in Spanish Fork, Utah

SPANISH FORK, UTAH — The Richie Group is developing Global Logistics Headquarters Development Park, a speculative industrial development in Spanish Fork. Located at 2100 N. 700 West, the project will feature 13 buildings totaling more than 3.2 million square feet of industrial space. The 1.9 million-square-foot first phase is scheduled for delivery by the end of the year, with full project completion expected by 2031. The development will feature tall clear heights, ample parking for trucks and cars, build-to-suit options tailored to tenant need and immediate access to Interstate 15. Jarrod Hunt, Gordon Jacobson and Andy Blunt of Colliers are handling leasing for the development.