REBusinessOnline

Rittenhouse Arranges Sale of 272-Bed Student Housing Portfolio in Philadelphia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Student Housing

PHILADELPHIA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors has arranged the sale of a 272-bed student housing portfolio in Philadelphia. The portfolio consists of five buildings totaling 106 units that serve the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University and Temple University. The portfolio features a mix of newly constructed buildings and value-add assets. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  