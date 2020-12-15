Rittenhouse Arranges Sale of 272-Bed Student Housing Portfolio in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors has arranged the sale of a 272-bed student housing portfolio in Philadelphia. The portfolio consists of five buildings totaling 106 units that serve the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University and Temple University. The portfolio features a mix of newly constructed buildings and value-add assets. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.