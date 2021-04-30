Rittenhouse Brokers Sale of 204-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in Wilmington, Delaware

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Delaware, Multifamily, Northeast

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Philadelphia-based Rittenhouse Realty Partners has brokered the sale of a 204-unit multifamily portfolio in Wilmington, about 30 miles south of Philadelphia. The portfolio offers one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units and had an occupancy rate above 90 percent at the time of sale. Corey Lonberger, Robert DiPasquale, Mark Duszak, Ken Wellar and Domenick Peronti of Rittenhouse brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.