Rittenhouse Realty, Triad Negotiate $15M Sale of Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Southeast, Student Housing

Champions Club comprises 232 student housing beds near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, Ark.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, and Triad Real Estate Partners have negotiated the $15 million sale of Champions Club. The newly constructed student housing community comprises 232 beds near the University of Arkansas campus. The property offers 76 two-, three- and four-bedroom units at 1629 S. Razorback Road in Fayetteville. Units are fully furnished and feature bed-to-bath parity. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, barbecue and picnic area, fire pit, dog park, game lounge and a computer lab. The property was acquired by an undisclosed family office buyer in an off-market transaction.

