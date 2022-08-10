Rittenhouse Realty, Triad Negotiate $15M Sale of Student Housing Community Near University of Arkansas

Champions Club comprises 232 student housing beds near the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville, Ark.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, and Triad Real Estate Partners have negotiated the $15 million sale of Champions Club. The newly constructed student housing community comprises 232 beds near the University of Arkansas campus. The property offers 76 two-, three- and four-bedroom units at 1629 S. Razorback Road in Fayetteville. Units are fully furnished and feature bed-to-bath parity. Community amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center, barbecue and picnic area, fire pit, dog park, game lounge and a computer lab. The property was acquired by an undisclosed family office buyer in an off-market transaction.