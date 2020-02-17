Rittenhouse Sells Student Housing Portfolio in Philadelphia for $23.7M
PHILADELPHIA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors has sold a nine-property student housing portfolio near Temple University in North Philadelphia for $23.7 million. The portfolio comprises 92 units totaling 253 beds. All of the properties in the portfolio were constructed within the last five years, and the majority are two- or three-bedroom units. At the time of sale, the portfolio was 100 percent occupied for the 2019 to 2020 school year. The buyer was undisclosed.
