REBusinessOnline

Ritz-Carlton Reopens 193-Room Hotel in Boston

Posted on by in Hospitality, Massachusetts, Northeast

Ritz-Carlton-Boston

The Ritz-Carlton Boston features 193 guestrooms, including 43 suites.

BOSTON — The Ritz-Carlton has reopened its 193-room hotel at 10 Avery St. in downtown Boston following Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions in advance of Memorial Day. The reopening of the hotel includes the return of Artisan Bistro for breakfast and dinner service, as well as the hotel’s nine meeting rooms, including the 3,500-square-foot ballroom that overlooks the Boston Common. The hotel, which has been closed since March 20202, has added multiple cleaning stations, supplies and protocols for common areas and guestrooms. Guests and staff will be required to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. In addition to the aforementioned amenities, guests will also have access to the 114,000-square-foot Equinox Sports Club Boston that connects to the hotel.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews