Ritz-Carlton Reopens 193-Room Hotel in Boston

The Ritz-Carlton Boston features 193 guestrooms, including 43 suites.

BOSTON — The Ritz-Carlton has reopened its 193-room hotel at 10 Avery St. in downtown Boston following Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s decision to lift COVID-19 restrictions in advance of Memorial Day. The reopening of the hotel includes the return of Artisan Bistro for breakfast and dinner service, as well as the hotel’s nine meeting rooms, including the 3,500-square-foot ballroom that overlooks the Boston Common. The hotel, which has been closed since March 20202, has added multiple cleaning stations, supplies and protocols for common areas and guestrooms. Guests and staff will be required to wear masks in all indoor public spaces. In addition to the aforementioned amenities, guests will also have access to the 114,000-square-foot Equinox Sports Club Boston that connects to the hotel.