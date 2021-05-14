REBusinessOnline

River Bank Plaza Office Building in Downtown Milwaukee Trades Hands

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

New ownership plans to transform the upper floors into multifamily space.

MILWAUKEE — CBRE has arranged the sale of River Bank Plaza, an 81,865-square-foot office building in downtown Milwaukee. The sales price was undisclosed. The multi-tenant property is located at 740 N. Plankinton Ave. along the Milwaukee River. Originally constructed in 1912, the eight-story building features 61 parking spaces in an adjacent surface lot. The building’s ground floor is home to restaurant tenant Rock Bottom Brewery. Patrick Gallagher and Matson Holbrook of CBRE represented the seller, Riverbank Plaza LLC. The buyer, 740 Plankinton LLC, plans to redevelop the upper floors into multifamily units.

