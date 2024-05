SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — River City Bank has provided a $15 million loan for the refinancing of Villa Montaña, a 208-unit apartment complex located at 11350 E. Sahuaro Drive in Scottsdale. Built in 1986, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a 24-hour laundry room. Mark Plenge and Grant Robertson of Walker & Dunlop arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, The Al Angelo Co.