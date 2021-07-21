REBusinessOnline

River Pointe Logistics, CBRE Reveal Updated Plans for 725-Acre Lehigh Valley Industrial Project

River-Pointe-Commerce-Park

This image shows an aerial rendering of River Pointe Commerce Park, an industrial project in the Lehigh Valley region that will ultimately consist of 15 buildings totaling roughly 6 million square feet.

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, PA. — Developer River Pointe Logistics and CBRE have revealed updated plans for River Pointe Commerce Park, a 725-acre industrial project located in the Lehigh Valley city of Upper Mount Bethel. The development, which is located 1.5 miles from Interstate 80, will now consist of 15 buildings totaling approximately 6 million square feet. The first, 420,000-square-foot building is expected to deliver in 2022 and will feature a clear height of 45 feet, 42 docks and two drive-in doors. Jake Terkanian and Sean Bleiler of CBRE are the leasing agents for the project.

