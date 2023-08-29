Tuesday, August 29, 2023
River-Pointe-Logistics-Center-Lehigh-Valley
The developers of River Pointe Logistics Center expect the project to bring about 4,000 manufacturing jobs to the Lehigh Valley community of Upper Mount Bethel.
DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

River Pointe Logistics Provides Updates on 800-Acre Lehigh Valley Industrial Project

by Taylor Williams

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL, PA. — Developer River Pointe Logistics has provided updated plans for River Pointe Commerce Park, an industrial project located in the Lehigh Valley city of Upper Mount Bethel. The development team has received conditional preliminary approval for subdivision, infrastructure improvements and land development plans for three lots within the 800-acre site. River Pointe now expects to break ground on the initial phase of construction, which will center around a 375,000-square-foot building, in the fourth quarter. To date, River Pointe has invested over $8 million in design, engineering, geotechnical, and impact analysis, including traffic, environmental and economic analysis.

