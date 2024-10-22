Riverside Breaks Ground on Mixed-Use Project Near Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based developer Riverside has broken ground on Sixth&Blanco, a mixed-use project located just west of downtown Austin. The site spans 1.6 acres at the corner of West Sixth and Blanco streets. The mass timber development will consist of 10 for-sale residences, a 57-room hotel, retail and restaurant space, art galleries and a members-only social club. Riverside has partnered with MML Hospitality to operate the hotel. Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron is designing Sixth&Blanco. Arvest Bank provided a $193 million construction loan for the project, with Prosperity Bank and Southside Bank also contributing to the financing.