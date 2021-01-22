Riverside Furniture Acquires Former Manufacturing Facility in Triad Region, Plans Renovations

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Riverside Furniture Corp. has acquired the former Burlington Mills warehouse and manufacturing facility in Gibsonville. The buyer plans to convert the building into its first distribution center in North Carolina. The asset is located at 5928 N. N.C. Highway 87, 22 miles northeast of downtown Greensboro. The Fort Smith, Ark.-based retailer plans to house more than 30 full-time employees at the 294,394-square-foot site. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Brian Craven, David Hagan and Joe Stanley of CBRE|Triad represented the seller, DFA I LLC, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.