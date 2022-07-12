REBusinessOnline

Riverside Inks Leases with Three New Tenants at Office Building in Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

CHICAGO — Riverside Investment and Development has inked leases with three new tenants for 320 S. Canal, its newest office property in Chicago. Law firm Skadden Arps leased 89,100 square feet, National Futures Association (NFA) leased 55,364 square feet, and insurance company Ullico will occupy 8,445 square feet. NFA is the self-regulatory organization for the U.S. derivatives industry.

The new tenants join anchor tenant BMO and two other law firm tenants, Chapman & Cutler and Faegre Drinker, which have already welcomed employees to the property. Developed by Riverside and Convexity Properties and designed by Goettsch Partners, the 52-story building opened in January. The Green, a 1.5-acre, privately owned outdoor park, sits on the west side of the building.

Dan McCarthy and Bill Rogers of JLL represented Skadden Arps. Mark Keebler and Brad Serot of CBRE represented National Futures Association, while Brady Wolfe and Bill Sheehy of CBRE represented Ullico. Christy Domin and Drew Neiman represented Riverside on an internal basis.

