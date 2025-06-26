Riverside Properties Buys 135,272 SF Office Building in Needham, Massachusetts

NEEDHAM, MASS. — Locally based investment firm Riverside Properties has purchased a 135,272-square-foot office building in Needham, about 20 miles southwest of Boston. The three-story building at 160 Gould St. offers an outdoor socialization area and a former full-service cafeteria. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell, William Sleeper, Joseph Alvarado and Casey Valente of Newmark represented the seller, James Campbell Co., in the transaction. The team also procured Riverside Properties as the buyer.