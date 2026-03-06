Riverside, Woodfield Open 42-Story Vivian Apartment Tower in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Riverside Investment & Development and Woodfield Development have opened Vivian at Queensbridge Collective, a 42-story apartment tower in Charlotte. Goettsch Partners served as the architect for the project.

Situated within the larger Queensbridge Collective mixed-use development, the 409-unit apartment tower offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 558 to 2,180 square feet. Amenities at the complex are distributed across multiple levels of the building, including a ninth-floor fitness center with indoor/outdoor elements, a 10th floor resident lounge featuring bowling and virtual golf and a 42nd-floor rooftop pool deck with grilling stations and skyline views.

Riverside and Woodfield began leasing Vivian in late 2025 and welcomed its first residents this month. Monthly rental rates range from $1,792 to $16,744, according to Apartments.com.

This fall, Guard and Grace, the Michelin-recommended steakhouse led by chef Troy Guard, is scheduled to open on the 10th floor of Vivian. The 10,224-square-foot restaurant will include a 2,000-square-foot outdoor terrace, private dining areas and direct connections to both the public and residential components of the development.

Additionally, the apartment building will be joined by a 43-story mixed-use office and residential tower under construction at 1111 S. Tyron St. that will comprise 20,000 square feet of retail and 100,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenity space.