The 42-story tower that recently topped off is the multifamily component of the Queensbridge Collective mixed-use development in Charlotte.
Riverside, Woodfield Top Out 42-Story Apartment Tower in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Riverside Investment & Development and Woodfield Development have topped out a 42-story apartment tower in Charlotte. Goettsch Partners served as the architect and Clark Construction Group served as the general contractor for the 409-unit property, which is the multifamily component of the Queensbridge Collective mixed-use development.

The development also includes a 35-story office tower, nearly 30,000 square feet of retail space and more than 90,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor amenity space, including more than two acres of indoor and outdoor fitness, recreation and entertainment spaces. Charlotte-based Night Swim Coffee is scheduled to open later this year on the ground floor of the apartment tower, and Denver-based steakhouse Guard and Grace will debut its 10,224-square-foot venue on the 10th floor in mid-2026.

Riverside and Woodfield broke ground on Queensbridge Collective in May 2023 and plan to fully deliver the project in 2027.

