Rivian Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for $5B Electric Vehicle Plant Near Social Circle, Georgia

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA. — Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian held a groundbreaking ceremony for its $5 billion plant near Social Circle, about 44 miles east of Atlanta via I-20. The project will be situated within the 1,600-acre Stanton Springs North master-planned community.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 with customer vehicle production for the midsize, five-seater R2 SUV and R3 crossover anticipated to start in 2028. Rivian plans to develop the plant in two phases, each resulting in 200,000 units of annual capacity.

The plant is expected to create 7,500 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs by 2030, as well as 2,000 construction jobs, according to an analysis conducted by IMPLAN. Rivian received financing from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program for the manufacturing facility.

The groundbreaking ceremony comes on the heels of Rivian announcing its decision to locate its East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog Street in Atlanta’s Inman Park district.