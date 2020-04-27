Rivington Co. Plans to Develop 50-Unit Multifamily Property in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Rivington Co. plans to develop 21 Garden Street, a 50-unit multifamily property in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn. Rivington will redevelop an existing structure, formerly the home of a woodworking company that made custom furniture pieces and cabinetry, to construct the eight-story building. The property will include both affordable and market rate residences. DXA Studio will serve as the architect of the project. Construction is slated to complete in 2022.